People

Triathlete Hour Podcast: Taylor Knibb’s Having Fun with A Plan

The young Olympian talks to us about her goals, her breakthroughs, and social media.

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Spotify | iHeartRadio

You can also listen to past episodes with Holly Lawrence, Tim O’Donnell, Ben Hoffman, Flora Duffy, and Sarah True.

This week we have a fun episode with Taylor Knibb—which she would call purposeful planned fun. She talks to us all about that plan, how she handled so many big events last year from her surprise qualification to the Olympics (which didn’t surprise her friends) to the Collins Cup to her 3rd place finish at the 70.3 World Championship, and why she’s not that into social media. Plus, how she got started as a kid and what she has planned coming up next…short-course, long-course, or both?

For more on Taylor’s breakthrough year:

