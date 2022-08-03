Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

PEACE OUT, PAYWALL

Unlock world-class journalism.

Subscribe now

People

Triathlete Hour Podcast: Siri Lindley Wants You to Live Your Absolute Best Life

And other tri news.

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Spotify | iHeartRadio

You can also listen to past episodes with Holly Lawrence, Tim O’Donnell, Ben Hoffman, Flora Duffy, and Sarah True.

This week we have a deep and thought-provoking episode with Siri Lindley. The world champion talks to us about how to create the life you want for yourself and how to chase dreams that seem impossible, even how to turn something like living through leukemia into a positive in your life.

First, before all that, some quick news: Today is our host Kelly O’Mara’s last day at Triathlete. So we’ll have one more short episode for you next week and then we’ll be taking a break in August, but don’t worry we hope to be back with some Triathlete Hour episodes after that break

And to get us started Sid joins us for one more Sid Talks, where we dissect all things Commonwealth Games, two-day Kona, and all the women’s sports news.

RELATED: Siri Lindley Wins Her Greatest Battle—Recovery

Stay On Topic

promo logo