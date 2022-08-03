Triathlete Hour Podcast: Siri Lindley Wants You to Live Your Absolute Best Life

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

This week we have a deep and thought-provoking episode with Siri Lindley. The world champion talks to us about how to create the life you want for yourself and how to chase dreams that seem impossible, even how to turn something like living through leukemia into a positive in your life.

First, before all that, some quick news: Today is our host Kelly O’Mara’s last day at Triathlete. So we’ll have one more short episode for you next week and then we’ll be taking a break in August, but don’t worry we hope to be back with some Triathlete Hour episodes after that break

And to get us started Sid joins us for one more Sid Talks, where we dissect all things Commonwealth Games, two-day Kona, and all the women’s sports news.

