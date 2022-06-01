Triathlete Hour Podcast: Ruth Astle Went from Age-Group Winner at Kona to 5th Pro at St. George

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

This week we’re talking all about the Sub7/8 attempt. First Laura Siddall and I dissect the discussion around the record-breaking effort & if there are too many races this summer.

Then we chat with Ruth Astle, who won the overall age group race in Kona in 2019 and then took 5th at the Ironman World Championship in the pro race in St. George a few weeks ago. Ruth will also be pacing her good friend Kat Matthews at the Sub8 project this weekend—and we talk about what that’s like. Plus, why she’s never going back to full-time banking.

