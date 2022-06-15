Triathlete Hour Podcast: Rudy Garcia-Tolson Won’t Let Anything Stop Him

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

This week’s guest may be familiar. Rudy Garcia Tolson’s been to the Paralympics five times and won five medals, and he was the first double-above the knee amputee to complete an Ironman.

Today we get to know Rudy better and understand why when he was five years old he decided to have his legs amputated just so he could finally get out of the hospital and live his life. And he tells us know many prosthetics he went through as a kid and how many celebrities he’s met over the years. Then, he shares his one piece of advice for everyone dreaming big.

