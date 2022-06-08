Triathlete Hour Podcast: Nikki Bartlett Finds Joy In Training and In Tri

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

This week we’re talking to Nikki Bartlett, fresh off her win at Marbella 70.3. She tells us how when she started out it took her hours to make it through a swim at training camp—but she was determined to become a pro triathlete, and how she’s found happiness and loves what she does now.

But first, Sid Talks is back with the most important question: Laura Phillips 8:18 at Ironman Hamburg, Kat Mathews 7:31 and Kristian’s Blummenfelt’s 6:45 at the Sub 7/Sub8 project — what was the most impressive performance this weekend? And what do we want to see in the future?

