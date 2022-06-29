Triathlete Hour Podcast: Nicola Spirig Looks Back on 30 Years at the Top of the Tri Game

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

This week, we’ve got a quick preview of the race in Roth this Sunday: world champion v. world champion. And then we’re talking to another world champ, the legend Nicola Spirig.

Nicola talks to us from her home in Switzerland, as she nears the end of her final season and retirement. She tells us about what her goals have been in this final year, which of her five Olympics was her favorite, and how she actually never intended to be a pro triathlete for this long.

The Swiss star and Olympic gold medalist started triathlon when she was just a kid; her dad coached her for 15 years and she ultimately won 6 European championships. What will she do now? And what does training look like when she’s all done with triathlon?

Check out the video from On Running looking back on her three decades:

