Triathlete Hour Podcast: Meet USAT’s Most Inspirational Comeback Award Winner

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

You can also listen to past episodes with Holly Lawrence, Tim O’Donnell, Ben Hoffman, Flora Duffy, and Sarah True.

We have a fun episode today: the Age-Group Special, with lots going on. We’re talking to the woman who won USA Triathlon’s most inspirational comeback award for the year. Tracy Kochian is just a regular age-grouper, mom, and lawyer, who went through one setback after another. She shares some tips, insight, and talks about what it’s like for so many of us when we just have one thing go wrong after another.

We’re calling this our Age-Group Special because we’ll also talk with Nicola Dick, who chairs the World Triathlon Age Group Commission. She tells us what exactly that is and how they’re trying to get more age-groupers out at World Triathlon races.

(A note: We recorded this before the World Triathlon Championship series race in Leeds happened this past weekend, which is a big deal to Nicola in the UK and which we talk about coming up in the podcast.)

So first, to break down that Leeds race this past weekend, where everything and anything happened, we talk with Laura Siddall in our regular Sid Talks segment to dissect the Olympic chances now that we’ve seen the big names on the race course, what Lucy Charles-Barclay’s 5th place debut means, and what is going on with COVID and race restrictions.

All of that in this week’s episode.