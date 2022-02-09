Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Support our journalism

Get all member-only articles, access to Team Triathlete, and custom training plans

Join Now

People

Triathlete Hour Podcast: Kendall Gretsch Can Tri, Ski, and Shoot

What does it take to win Paralympic medals in three sports?

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Spotify | iHeartRadio

You can also listen to past episodes with Holly Lawrence, Tim O’Donnell, Ben Hoffman, Flora Duffy, and Sarah True.

In honor of the Winter Olympics happening right now, we’ve got Paralympic gold medalist Kendall Gretsch on the Triathlete Hour this week.

Kendall won the nail-biting, down-to-the-wire, wheelchair triathlon race in Tokyo this past summer—but she’s also a previous gold medalist in cross-country skiing & biathlon. She talks to us about what it’s like going back and forth, which skills translate and which don’t (shooting, for instance), and which is harder.

Tune in to Kendall’s races in Beijing later in March. And first, we’re back for Sid Talks on the Olympics, Paralympics, winter triathlon, and if race season is really for real happening this year….

RELATED: The Rapid (Multiseason) Rise of Gold-Medalist Kendall Gretsch

Stay On Topic

promo logo