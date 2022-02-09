Triathlete Hour Podcast: Kendall Gretsch Can Tri, Ski, and Shoot

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

In honor of the Winter Olympics happening right now, we’ve got Paralympic gold medalist Kendall Gretsch on the Triathlete Hour this week.

Kendall won the nail-biting, down-to-the-wire, wheelchair triathlon race in Tokyo this past summer—but she’s also a previous gold medalist in cross-country skiing & biathlon. She talks to us about what it’s like going back and forth, which skills translate and which don’t (shooting, for instance), and which is harder.

Tune in to Kendall’s races in Beijing later in March. And first, we’re back for Sid Talks on the Olympics, Paralympics, winter triathlon, and if race season is really for real happening this year….

