Triathlete Hour Podcast: Karen Smyers Has Seen It All

On this week’s episode of the Triathlete Hour we’re talking with the legendary Karen Smyers, who is still the only woman to win the ITU (now World Triathlon) world title and Kona in the same year—just five weeks apart back in 1995.

She also overcame a string of bad luck in the late ’90s: a storm window that fell and sliced her hamstring, getting hit by an 18-wheeler, being diagnosed with thyroid cancer, and shattering her collarbone. But it didn’t stop her from getting to the first-ever Olympic Trials. She also talks to us about her more recent challenges with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and what she’s learned over the years.

Most importably, she wouldn’t change any of it.

And first a quick chat with Sid as we both prepare for Challenge Roth & the infamous Roth after-party—and we try to dissect the whirlwind season of races.

Check out Karen’s TEDx talk she mentions: Racing While Female

