Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Limitless Learning

Explore our new expert-led online courses

Get Started

People

Triathlete Hour Podcast: Jonas Deichmann Celebrated His Around-the-World Tri With More Biking & Running

And your 70.3 Oceanside preview.

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Spotify | iHeartRadio

You can also listen to past episodes with Holly Lawrence, Tim O’Donnell, Ben Hoffman, Flora Duffy, and Sarah True.

This week we have an interview a long time in the making: Last year, Jonas Deichmann completed his around the world triathlon. It took 429 days and was the equivalent of 120 Ironman races — and you know what he did for fun when he was done? Bike and run some more.

Jonas tells us how one becomes an international multipart adventurer in the first place, what it was like taking that on during COVID, and how he became a Forrest Gump-like celebrity in Mexico — with hundreds of people following him on his runs.

But first, we break down the start of the race season in North America at 70.3 Oceanside—plus two other big races this weekend. How can an athlete survive this packed 2022 schedule? And how can you know which races you should tune in for?

Watch 70.3 Oceanside starting at 6 a.m. PT on Saturday on Outside Watch

promo logo