Triathlete Hour Podcast: Jonas Deichmann Celebrated His Around-the-World Tri With More Biking & Running

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Spotify | iHeartRadio

You can also listen to past episodes with Holly Lawrence, Tim O’Donnell, Ben Hoffman, Flora Duffy, and Sarah True.

This week we have an interview a long time in the making: Last year, Jonas Deichmann completed his around the world triathlon. It took 429 days and was the equivalent of 120 Ironman races — and you know what he did for fun when he was done? Bike and run some more.

Jonas tells us how one becomes an international multipart adventurer in the first place, what it was like taking that on during COVID, and how he became a Forrest Gump-like celebrity in Mexico — with hundreds of people following him on his runs.

But first, we break down the start of the race season in North America at 70.3 Oceanside—plus two other big races this weekend. How can an athlete survive this packed 2022 schedule? And how can you know which races you should tune in for?

Watch 70.3 Oceanside starting at 6 a.m. PT on Saturday on Outside Watch