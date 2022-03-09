Triathlete Hour Podcast: Joe Maloy is Helping Guide the Next Generation

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

This week’s episode is a deep and spiritual one with Olympian Joe Maloy.

Joe is now the head of development at USA Triathlon and we talk about what that means, what it took for him to develop into an elite athlete & Olympian, and how he’s trying to share those life lessons with others now — and how it’s OK to not make that choice too.

What does tri talent and junior development look like in the US?

Check out some of his insights in: Who Makes a Good Pro Triathlete

And first, Laura Siddall joins us to dissect the first big weekend of racing: the Couples Championship, Dubai 70.3, and what comes next this year.