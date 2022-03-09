Become a Member

People

Triathlete Hour Podcast: Joe Maloy is Helping Guide the Next Generation

And we break down the first big weekend of racing.

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Spotify | iHeartRadio

You can also listen to past episodes with Holly Lawrence, Tim O’Donnell, Ben Hoffman, Flora Duffy, and Sarah True.

This week’s episode is a deep and spiritual one with Olympian Joe Maloy.

Joe is now the head of development at USA Triathlon and we talk about what that means, what it took for him to develop into an elite athlete & Olympian, and how he’s trying to share those life lessons with others now — and how it’s OK to not make that choice too.

What does tri talent and junior development look like in the US?

Check out some of his insights in: Who Makes a Good Pro Triathlete

And first, Laura Siddall joins us to dissect the first big weekend of racing: the Couples Championship, Dubai 70.3, and what comes next this year.

