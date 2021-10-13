Triathlete Hour Podcast: Jackson Laundry Makes a Comeback

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

We’re back after a short break, and we’ll be bringing you weekly interviews for a couple more months as we finish out the season before the new year. This week we’re talking to the 5th place finisher at 70.3 Worlds, Canadian Jackson Laundry.

Jackson had a horrific crash at Worlds in Nice two years ago, shattering his scapula, took six months to get back, and then COVID hit. He tells us all about why he almost quit the sport six years ago, what he’s done to take things to this next level, and how he’s getting ready for his first ever Ironman this weekend in Mallorca—and then getting married the weekend after. (Yes, we discuss how this could go wrong.)

Jackson and host, Kelly O’Mara, also chat about the tachycardia they both have and the experience of having your heart rate go nuts while exercising—but a warning: both of them have seen extensive doctors for tests and diagnosis, if you’re experiencing any issues, go to a doctor.

We’ll have that whole chat with Jackson after a debrief about the latest triathlon news with Laura Siddall. Sid is back for Sid Talks: the great Kona v. St. George debate, the races to keep your eye on at the end of the year here, and the year-end PTO rankings.

