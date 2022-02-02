Triathlete Hour Podcast: In 66 Ironmans, Hillary Biscay Never Walked

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

This week we’re talking to Hillary Biscay — Ultraman world champ, 66-time iron-distance finisher, and our host’s former coach.

Out of all those iron-distance finishes, she won just one. She talks to us about the all-in effort it took to get that title finally, and how she was never the most talented but always willing to work the hardest. The former Olympic Trials breastsroker once fractured her femur during a race and tried to crawl to the finish—not something she advises now. She shares what she learned since then and how suffering gave her an avenue to make a living as a pro.

If you don’t know one of the most prolific long course athletes in the sport, you will soon.

Warning: Don’t necessarily try this at home!