People

Triathlete Hour Podcast: How Many Distances Can Leanda Cave Win?

From short-course to long-course, the world champ is now considering Ultraman.

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Spotify | iHeartRadio

You can also listen to past episodes with Holly Lawrence, Tim O’Donnell, Ben Hoffman, Flora Duffy, and Sarah True.

Welcome to our last episode of Triathlete Hour before we take a late summer break—but don’t worry we’re planning to be back with new episodes at the end of the month…

And for this episode we have an exciting guest: Leanda Cave, the four-time world champion — at almost every distance — talks to us about how even in retirement she’s considering one more distance world title, Ultraman. And she tells us how her first Ultraman went two weeks ago.

We also talk about how she got started in the sport, how she made a living and found her way, and what it was like becoming the first athlete to win the 70.3 and Ironman world titles in the same year!

This episode was brought to you by Hammerhead. Now, Triathlete Hour listeners get exclusive, limited time offer—a free heart rate monitor with the purchase of a Hammerhead Karoo 2. Visit hammerhead.io, put both products in your cart, and use promo code TRIATHLETEHOUR at checkout to get yours today.

