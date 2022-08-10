Triathlete Hour Podcast: How Many Distances Can Leanda Cave Win?

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Welcome to our last episode of Triathlete Hour before we take a late summer break—but don’t worry we’re planning to be back with new episodes at the end of the month…

And for this episode we have an exciting guest: Leanda Cave, the four-time world champion — at almost every distance — talks to us about how even in retirement she’s considering one more distance world title, Ultraman. And she tells us how her first Ultraman went two weeks ago.

We also talk about how she got started in the sport, how she made a living and found her way, and what it was like becoming the first athlete to win the 70.3 and Ironman world titles in the same year!

