Triathlete Hour Podcast: From the Finish in Oceanside

We have a different kind of show for you this week — we were down in Oceanside for the start of the long-course U.S. season & the first Ironman 70.3 streamed live on our sister network, Outside Watch. (If you missed it, it’s available on-demand now for Outside+ members.)

So while we were there, we grabbed a couple quick interviews with some of the athletes after their exciting finishes. Stay tuned for a chat with breakout stars Taylor Knibb and Jackson Laundry, and some short post-finish line debriefs from Lionel Sanders and Daniela Ryf. We’ll hear from all of them after a short recap of the race weekend.

And first, we sat down in Oceanside to talk briefly with Julie Moss. She wanted to tell us more about being named as U.S. captain for the Collins Cup, how she was in Oceanside doing work with the Ironman Foundation, and if she has plans to return to triathlon.

All of that on today’s show.

