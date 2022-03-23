Triathlete Hour Podcast: During COVID, Minori Minagawa Went From New Triathlete to Athlete of the Year to Pro

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

This week we’re talking to USAT’s Athlete of the Year, Minori Minagawa. We recorded this right after Minori’s first pro race, the very tough Clash Miami. Unfortunately, she was one of the many women who were forced to DNF in those conditions; she couldn’t even feel her hands or feet when she dropped out from overheating & dehydration!

We talk about that race, what it’s like jumping into the pro ranks this year, and how she went from first Olympic triathlon EVER during the pandemic to winning 70.3s to going pro—all in the last two years. What has that learning curve been like? And how’s training in Ohio?

But first, Sid Talks is back! Laura Siddall helps us recap the last two big weekends of racing: Miami, Lanzarote, and Sid’s second place down in Chile. Racing season is really really here.