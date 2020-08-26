Triathlete Hour Podcast: Don’t Call Ben Collins Retired

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

This week we talk to USAT board member and former national team athlete Ben Collins. After winning a number of 70.3s, the New York City Triathlon, and countless other races, Ben’s last full year of pro racing was in 2017. But don’t call him retired. Now he’s training with and guiding blind Paralympic athlete, Aaron Scheidies — and they’re going for gold in Tokyo. Ben tells us what it’s like to guide, what training is required, and why he enjoys it more than racing solo right now.

The other thing Ben’s enjoying in post-pro life? Making up his own triathlon adventures. See the full video Ben and Chris’ DIY triathlon.

We also chat (and laugh) about the highs and lows of being a pro, what advice he gives to new athletes, and what being a USAT board member means.

