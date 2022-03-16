Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

50% off Print + Digital

Become a Triathlete Subscriber for $0.46/week*

Subscribe

People

Triathlete Hour Podcast: Donna Smyers Has Done A Race Every Year Since 1991

For the USAT Grand Masters Athlete of the Year, fun = success.

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Spotify | iHeartRadio

You can also listen to past episodes with Holly Lawrence, Tim O’Donnell, Ben Hoffman, Flora Duffy, and Sarah True.

This week’s episode is with USA Triathlon’s Grand Master Athlete of the Year, Donna Smyers. Yes, that last name may sound familiar. She first got into triathlon thanks to sister Karen Smyers—who went on to be a well-known pro and win the world championships.

But Donna’s paved her own way, as a six-time age-group winner at Kona, two-time age-group winner at ITU Worlds, and national Hall of Fame inductee. What is the secret and how has the sport changed?

Donna shares some insights with us, how she manages to keep it fun, love the lifestyle, and do some kind of race every year.

It’s a short fun episode this week. Hope you enjoy the chat and congratulations to all the 2021 Athlete of the Year award winners!

Stay On Topic

promo logo