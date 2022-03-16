Triathlete Hour Podcast: Donna Smyers Has Done A Race Every Year Since 1991

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

This week’s episode is with USA Triathlon’s Grand Master Athlete of the Year, Donna Smyers. Yes, that last name may sound familiar. She first got into triathlon thanks to sister Karen Smyers—who went on to be a well-known pro and win the world championships.

But Donna’s paved her own way, as a six-time age-group winner at Kona, two-time age-group winner at ITU Worlds, and national Hall of Fame inductee. What is the secret and how has the sport changed?

Donna shares some insights with us, how she manages to keep it fun, love the lifestyle, and do some kind of race every year.

It’s a short fun episode this week. Hope you enjoy the chat and congratulations to all the 2021 Athlete of the Year award winners!