People

Triathlete Hour Podcast: Clarice Lorenzini is Ready to Speak Out

Plus, a full dissection of the Olympics announcements—and what's to come.

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

You can also listen to past episodes with Holly Lawrence, Tim O’Donnell, Ben Hoffman, Flora Duffy, and Sarah True.

Clarice Lorenzini is the only Asian-American female pro on the circuit right now. She tells us what it’s like managing the stress of her husband being deployed, working a full-time job in a Naval rehab center, and making her pro debut at Ironman Tulsa.

She actually kept her training and her husband’s deployment a secret most of last year—but now she’s ready to be a face of the sport and speak out about why it’s important for representation. She also talks to us about how she manages stress, how she got into tri in the first place, and her tricks for making it all work.

Read more about Clarice: “I Am Ready To Help Change the Face of the Sport”

And first, Sid & Kelly dissect everything about the U.S. Olympic selection announcement and get excited for the Games. Are you ready?

We’ll be taking a two-week break and will be back in early July with new episodes.

Stay On Topic