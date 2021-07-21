The Winner of Our Reader Cover Contest Is…

Congratulations to the winner of our Reader Cover Contest: Nicole Sin Quee, of the Bronx. She was nominated by her husband, Jon, who described her as “an amazing athlete and ambassador in the world of multisport.”

Out of all our fantastic finalists, Nicole received the most votes and her passion for helping to grow the sport and balance everything won over our editors. You can read Jon’s submission below and look out for Nicole on the cover of our Sept/Oct issue.

Nicole is my wife, and the mother of our son, so she means the world to me. But as biased as I might be, I think even a neutral observer would have to acknowledge that she is an amazing athlete and ambassador in the world of multisport. She has raced a total of six national and world championship duathlons and triathlons, and placed top three in her age group at all six. Her first nationals race ended in her winning the 40-44 AG at duathlon nationals, just six months after giving birth to our son. (She was nursing him ten minutes before the race.) Most recently, she came in 3rd overall, and won the 50-54 AG at off-road tri nationals this past May. She does all this while maintaining her career as a middle and high school math teacher, and raising our son, Simon.

Nicole is of Jamaican-Chinese descent, and was born in Kingston, JA. She came to the United States as a child, and became a American citizen over 10 years ago. Knowing full well that women of color are not usually well represented in our sport, Nicole is working to help grow minority participation in the sport. Last year she (and I) co-coached a triathlon class for middle school kids, that was made up primarily of girls of color. (We have another class planned for next week.) She has a passion for bringing new athletes to the sport, and embraces her position as a role model.

If you’re looking for an athlete who is competitive, gives back to the sport, and defies expectations, Nicole’s the one.