The Triathlete Hour Podcast: You Don’t Know Chris Leiferman Yet—But You Should

You can also listen to past episodes with Gwen Jorgensen, Holly Lawrence, Tim O’Donnell, Ben Hoffman, Flora Duffy, and Sarah True.

Today we talk to the winner of the recent Ironman Florida race, Chris Leiferman. Chris tells us what it was like to win an Ironman in the midst of a pandemic—the good and the bad.

Chris was also 10th at Kona last year and talks us about the secret to having a breakthrough. (Hint: There is no secret.) We talk about how he eats plant-based, how his wife is his biggest fan and biggest critic, and how he finally solved a long-term injury the other week while sitting in his living room. Chris doesn’t have a huge social media presence, so you might not know his name—but get to know him. He’s got his head down, doing the work.

And first, we talk to someone you may know: Joanna Zeiger. The Olympian and 70.3 champion is now doing something completely different: studying cannabis. She talks to us about what we do know when it comes to cannabis and athletes, and what we don’t know.

Read our story on the challenges of cannabis research in sports.