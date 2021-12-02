The Triathlete Hour Podcast: Tommy Zaferes Has Done It All

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

Tommy Zaferes may be best known as the husband of world champion Katie Zaferes—but he was also a world-class athlete in his own right, transitioned to be a well-respected triathlon photographer, and has now started a new role as USA Triathlon’s Talent ID Coordinator.

He talks to us about what he’s learned in all of those roles and how it’s shaped what he hopes to do next. Plus, even though he’s (quasi-)retired, he keeps fit with bizarre challenges so he can be the perfect training partner for Katie.

And, what he would change now that he’s in a role to do some changing.