People

The Triathlete Hour Podcast: Tommy Zaferes Has Done It All

From national team athlete to world-traveling photographer to talent development.

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

You can also listen to past episodes with Holly Lawrence, Tim O’Donnell, Ben Hoffman, Flora Duffy, and Sarah True.

Tommy Zaferes may be best known as the husband of world champion Katie Zaferes—but he was also a world-class athlete in his own right, transitioned to be a well-respected triathlon photographer, and has now started a new role as USA Triathlon’s Talent ID Coordinator.

He talks to us about what he’s learned in all of those roles and how it’s shaped what he hopes to do next. Plus, even though he’s (quasi-)retired, he keeps fit with bizarre challenges so he can be the perfect training partner for Katie.

And, what he would change now that he’s in a role to do some changing.

