The Triathlete Hour Podcast: The Paralympics and Collins Cup Special

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

You can also listen to past episodes with Holly Lawrence, Tim O’Donnell, Ben Hoffman, Flora Duffy, and Sarah True.

We’ll wrap up Paralympics Month next week with a chat with gold-medal winning Brad Snyder, but this week we’re just doing a quick recap show. Laura Siddall joins us from Tokyo for Sid Talks. She’s been quarantined in her hotel as a reserve for Team GB—so she’s watched a lot of racing. We dissect the Paralympic races (and share our favorites) and then talk all things Collins Cup. It was exciting racing, was the event a success?Plus, we look ahead to the anticipated showdowns now at 70.3 Worlds.

More on the Paralympics:

And the Collins Cup: