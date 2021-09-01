The Triathlete Hour Podcast: The Paralympics and Collins Cup Special
We break down all the exciting racing aroudn the world.
We’ll wrap up Paralympics Month next week with a chat with gold-medal winning Brad Snyder, but this week we’re just doing a quick recap show. Laura Siddall joins us from Tokyo for Sid Talks. She’s been quarantined in her hotel as a reserve for Team GB—so she’s watched a lot of racing. We dissect the Paralympic races (and share our favorites) and then talk all things Collins Cup. It was exciting racing, was the event a success?Plus, we look ahead to the anticipated showdowns now at 70.3 Worlds.
