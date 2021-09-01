Become a Member

The Triathlete Hour Podcast: The Paralympics and Collins Cup Special

We break down all the exciting racing aroudn the world.

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

You can also listen to past episodes with Holly Lawrence, Tim O’Donnell, Ben Hoffman, Flora Duffy, and Sarah True.

We’ll wrap up Paralympics Month next week with a chat with gold-medal winning Brad Snyder, but this week we’re just doing a quick recap show. Laura Siddall joins us from Tokyo for Sid Talks. She’s been quarantined in her hotel as a reserve for Team GB—so she’s watched a lot of racing. We dissect the Paralympic races (and share our favorites) and then talk all things Collins Cup. It was exciting racing, was the event a success?Plus, we look ahead to the anticipated showdowns now at 70.3 Worlds.

More on the Paralympics:

And the Collins Cup:

