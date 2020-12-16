The Triathlete Hour Podcast: The Best of 2020

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

This week we’ve got a short and fun episode for you, with some of our favorite clips from the year—starting with our very first episode with Sarah True.

We also look back on some fun insights, like Ben Hoffman’s explanation of the “virtual race resume,” Andy Potts’ explanation of when it’s OK to poop yourself in a race, and Cody Beals description of the funky math that goes into calculating your “average” training week.

Listen to all the full episodes:

Plus, the legend Craig Alexander shared his tips, what he would tell a new up-and-comer now, and what he learned over the years.

We’ll be taking a break for the next two weeks, and we’ll be back in the new year with new episodes. Get outside, stay healthy, and have a great holidays!