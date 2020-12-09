The Triathlete Hour Podcast: Taylor Spivey Is Living Her Best Life

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

Last year, Taylor Spivey missed locking in her Tokyo Olympic team qualification by seven seconds—and now she’s had a lot of time to think about it thanks to COVID.

When lockdowns happened, Taylor stayed in Portugal by herself—eventually loading up her car and crossing her fingers to get through two borders to her boyfriend, World #1 Vince Luis, in France. She tells us how they met and what it’s like to be dating someone on a different squad and competing for a different country. Who’s got the household mixed team relay title?

Taylor grew up swimming and competing in lifeguarding competitions in California. She talks to us about getting started in triathlon while studying abroad as an architecture student in Italy. After she decided to go all-in on triathlon, she had a horrific crash and had to crutch around backwards. How did she stick at it? And how did she go from that to where she is now?

First though: Laura Siddall joins us again for Sid Talks to give us all the breakdown from the PTO Championship race in Daytona this past weekend.

Photo: Courtesy of Super League