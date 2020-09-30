The Triathlete Hour Podcast: Skye Moench Believes In Herself

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

This week we talk to Skye Moench. The Salt Lake City based accountant quit her fancy job and turned pro when she was still an age-grouper because she believed she could be great. Last year, she won her first big title—the Ironman European Championships—in dramatic fashion, when Sarah True collapsed a half-mile from the finish line.

Skye was set to make her debut in Kona when, three weeks before, on a training ride, she found herself laying on the side of the road—with no idea how she got there. She talks to us about the crazy crash, the intense recovery, and the emotional ups-and-downs of getting back in the saddle just as COVID hit.

Plus, Skye helped organize last week’s DIY pro race—the Bear Lake Brawl—which was the first pro prize purse in the U.S. since the start of COVID. Here’s our story about the event.

Skye tells us what she did to go from pretty good to really good, why she’s always believed in herself, and what it’s like to sit on the Pro Triathletes Organization’s board with the big names of the sport.

