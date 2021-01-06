The Triathlete Hour Podcast: Sebastian Kienle Explains What It Takes on Race Day

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

To start the new year, we’re talking to Ironman World Champ and one of everyone’s favorites, Sebi Kienle. We recorded this interview before the holidays and, as always, Sebi is honest, open, and funny.

He tells us why the Daytona race didn’t go as hoped for him, what he’s been doing this year, how he’s changed his training and what he’s learned over the years. He also breaks down what it takes on race day to win with one of the funnier explanations we’ve heard in years—and why he thinks Americans are going to be dominant again in Ironman.

Plus, Laura Siddall will be joining us at the start of each episode this year for Sid Talks — insight from the triathlon world, what’s happening around the world, and how athletes are dealing with it.

We talk about what to expect this year in terms of races, the Olympics, and vaccines. Here’s our story on what athletes need to know about the COVID vaccine.

This year, we’ll be changing up our podcasts slightly. Our training and gear podcast will be combined and will focus on one specific topic each month — everything you need to know from a training and gear perspective for that topic. Stay tuned for our episode on training zones later in January. And this show, The Triathlete Hour, will continue to be our weekly interview show, but we’ll be talking with a wide range of people in the sport this year: coaches, race directors, industry experts, athletes of all abilities.

