The Triathlete Hour Podcast: Sara Gross Was Ready to Quit, Then She Won

In this episode we talk with two-time Ironman champ Sara Gross, who tells us about how she started triathlon while at grad school in Scotland, improved while training with Faris al-Sultan in the Middle East, and finally won an Ironman after being ready to quit the sport.

She tells us what that was like, what changed, how the Kona field used to be bigger back in the day, and how the sport has changed. She also tells us all about the media company she founded since retiring, how Crossfit is going, and if she’s seen Prince Harry in Victoria, Canada. Plus, her daughter interrupts us.

First, though, Thorsten Radde—the official statistician of triathlon—talks to us about how he creates his ratings and rankings, what does depth mean, and who he predicted would have won Kona—and who will win Daytona. Check out his ratings at TriRating.com.

