The Triathlete Hour Podcast: Sam Long’s Long-Term Goal Is To Win Kona

Up-and-comer Sam Long joins us for a fun episode 20. He explains how he got the nickname “The Big Unit,” why he’s been going after all the KOMs this year, and what he’s learned about consistency.

The 24-year-old was on a tear last year, winning back-to-back races and Ironman Chattanooga. This year, he’s been dueling it out for KOMs with pro cyclists and runners, and battling with Lionel Sanders on Mt. Lemmon.

Sam talks to us about growing up in Boulder and thinking world champions swimming at your gym were normal, doing his first Ironman before college and going 9:30, and then deciding to go all-in post-college on being a pro triathlete. But he’s learned now, though, that you don’t have to have epic days every day, consistency is key—that’s why he does the same routes and the same workouts every week.

But sometimes he still wants to go after the epic days.

