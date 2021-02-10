The Triathlete Hour Podcast: Sal Edwards is a Pioneer of the Sport

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

This week is all about women. We talk to triathlon pioneer Sal Edwards, one of the first women to ever finish an Ironman. Sal was a pro triathlete before pro triathlon was a thing. She helped found TriFed, which became USA Triathlon. She won Western States, she wrote some of the first books on triathlon training, she served as the last finisher at Danskin’s popular series for decades, she sold Fleet Feet (the popular running store) before starting her own heart rate training company. And she’s still going strong.

If you know Sal, then you know she doesn’t hold back—and this interview is no exception.

And first, Sara Gross gives us the details on a new women’s performance summit, and why it’s needed NOW.

