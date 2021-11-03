Become a Member

People

The Triathlete Hour Podcast: Remi Davis is USAT’s Most Inspirational Comeback Winner for Good Reason

Neither sickle cell anemia or a car hitting her could stop her.

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

You can also listen to past episodes with Holly Lawrence, Tim O’Donnell, Ben Hoffman, Flora Duffy, and Sarah True.

This week we have the fascinating story of Remi Davis. Remi was the 2019 winner of USAT’s Most Inspirational Comeback award after a car that came up onto the sidewalk and hit her while she was out training with friends. A year later, she was back at the races and finished a triathlon while still using a cane.

Remi was also born with sickle cell anemia and was told she couldn’t participate in sports. She’s now gone on to finish a marathon on every continent and is president of the District Triathlon Club in DC, working to grow the sport among athletes of color.

Oh, and she’s a lawyer in her “free time.”

Bear with us for this interesting conversation—we had some technically difficulties and had to switch to Zoom, but it’s all there.

