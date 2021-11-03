The Triathlete Hour Podcast: Remi Davis is USAT’s Most Inspirational Comeback Winner for Good Reason

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

This week we have the fascinating story of Remi Davis. Remi was the 2019 winner of USAT’s Most Inspirational Comeback award after a car that came up onto the sidewalk and hit her while she was out training with friends. A year later, she was back at the races and finished a triathlon while still using a cane.

Remi was also born with sickle cell anemia and was told she couldn’t participate in sports. She’s now gone on to finish a marathon on every continent and is president of the District Triathlon Club in DC, working to grow the sport among athletes of color.

Oh, and she’s a lawyer in her “free time.”

Bear with us for this interesting conversation—we had some technically difficulties and had to switch to Zoom, but it’s all there.