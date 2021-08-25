The Triathlete Hour Podcast: Mohamed Lahna Can Do Anything

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

We’re finishing out Paralympics Month with a chat with Mohamed Lahna, who took bronze in paratri at the Rio Game, but is competing in paracycling in Tokyo.

But that’s not the craziest thing he’s done. We talk about finishing the epic six-day Marathon des Sables on crutches, climbing from the lowest point to the highest point on every continent, and what it’s like to do massive swims (like across the Strait of Gibraltar) while missing a limb.

Mohamed was born without a femur on his right leg and grew up in Morocco without a lot of options for being active. It wasn’t until he was in his 20s that he got his first real prosthetic and biked through the Atlas Mountains—and he hasn’t stopped since.

But first, before our amazing talk with Mohamed, we chat with our European correspondent Tim Hemming, who is in Slovakia covering the first-ever Collins Cup. He explains what it is, what to expect, and why there were so many last-minute changes.

You can watch the Collins Cup live on Saturday at 7 a.m. ET on Triathlete’s website right here.