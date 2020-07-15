The Triathlete Hour Podcast: Mike Reilly Is The Voice Of Ironman

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

In this week’s episode we talk to the Voice of Ironman: Mike Reilly. No, Mike doesn’t say his famous phrase (‘you are an Ironman’) for us—he says that phrase is sacred—but he does reflect back on some of the amazing moments he’s seen at the finish lines over the years and that he shared in his book. Plus, how he picks which races to go to, if he ever runs out of things to say, and why he thinks the Ironman midnight cut-off is something unique and special to triathlon.

What is it about Ironman, crossing that finish, and hearing those words that can change people’s lives? And why hasn’t Mike ever done an Ironman himself?

First, though, you have a chance to nominate women doing great things in the sport. Sara Gross comes on to tell us about the Outspoken Women in Triathlon awards; nominate a woman in one of nine categories by Aug. 31.