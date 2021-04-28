The Triathlete Hour Podcast: Melissa Stockwell Has Done It All

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

Today we’re chatting with paratri world champion and Paralympic bronze medalist Melissa Stockwell. Melissa was the first female soldier to lose a limb during the Iraq War—though, as she jokes, that wasn’t a goal she set out to achieve. She talks to us about coming back from that, being selected as the flag bearer at the closing ceremonies in the 2008 Paralympics, which she competed in as a swimmer, and then finding triathlon. And now she’s going for another shot at the team this summer as a 41 year old.

Plus first, Laura Siddall is back with Sid Talks and we dissect the wins of another pair of nearly 40-year-olds this past weekend, we try to explain the Pro Triathlete Organization’s rankings, and we preview the stacked field at St. George this weekend.

This episode is sponsored by the New York City Triathlon. Enter the lottery by tonight, April 28.