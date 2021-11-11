Become a Member

The Triathlete Hour Podcast: Manami Iijima is Repping Gaum All Over the World

Plus, what does the exciting racing this past weekend mean for next year?

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

You can also listen to past episodes with Holly Lawrence, Tim O’Donnell, Ben Hoffman, Flora Duffy, and Sarah True.

This week we’ve got a quick chat with one of Guam’s few pro triathlete, Manami Iijima. Manami was first out of the water at Oceanside a couple weekends ago and finished 8th in the competitive field—and she talks to us about what it’s like training in and racing from Gaum. (Hint: It involves a lot of bike loops of the island and flights to race.) And she talks to us about how she’s still trying to figure everything about being a pro out and all the questions she has.

And first, we’re back with Sid Talks: Laura Siddall and Kelly O’Mara dissect the exciting racing this past weekend, speculate about what it might mean for a Jan v. Gustav showdown next year, and try to get back to the fun of triathlon.

