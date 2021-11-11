The Triathlete Hour Podcast: Manami Iijima is Repping Gaum All Over the World
Plus, what does the exciting racing this past weekend mean for next year?
This week we’ve got a quick chat with one of Guam’s few pro triathlete, Manami Iijima. Manami was first out of the water at Oceanside a couple weekends ago and finished 8th in the competitive field—and she talks to us about what it’s like training in and racing from Gaum. (Hint: It involves a lot of bike loops of the island and flights to race.) And she talks to us about how she’s still trying to figure everything about being a pro out and all the questions she has.
And first, we’re back with Sid Talks: Laura Siddall and Kelly O’Mara dissect the exciting racing this past weekend, speculate about what it might mean for a Jan v. Gustav showdown next year, and try to get back to the fun of triathlon.