The Triathlete Hour Podcast: Lesley Paterson Is On An Adventure

This week on the Triathlete Hour we have another Xterra legend in advance of Xterra Worlds next weekend. Lesley Paterson, the Scottish Rocket, joins us from Scotland to talk about never getting fast enough at swimming, quitting tri out of frustration, and then coming back to Xterra because of the love of adventure and nature. How does that all works with a movie industry career? And she shares the lessons she learned when writing her book, The Brave Athlete.

And first Sid Talks tackles the question of Ironman world records after the exciting performances this week and when should a swim be canceled or a race changed for safety.

