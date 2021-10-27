The Triathlete Hour Podcast: Lauren Parker is Chasing Gold

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

You can also listen to past episodes with Holly Lawrence, Tim O’Donnell, Ben Hoffman, Flora Duffy, and Sarah True.

This week we’re talking to Lauren Parker about her dramatic silver medal in the wheelchair triathlon race at the Paralympics, and how she then raced the 70.3 World Championships with her toes severely burned. She won’t let anything stop her.

Lauren was on her way to becoming a professional triathlete when she had a freak bike crash back in 2017 and was paralyzed from the waist down. She tells us all about what it took to check herself out of rehab, get to the annual Challenged Athletes Foundation event, and reinvent herself.

Plus, first Sid and Kelly do quick recap of that CAF event this year and discuss the big storm over the weekend that nixed the much-anticipated Ironman California. What’s to be done with increasingly common freak weather events?