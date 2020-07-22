The Triathlete Hour Podcast: Lauren Brandon Didn’t Break the Finish Tape For Years

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

In episode 18 of The Triathlete Hour, we talk to uber-swimmer and Ironman champ Lauren Brandon. Known as one of the nicest people in the pro field, the many-time swim course record holder tells us about how she felt terrified of biking during her first triathlon—and how she’s improved.

She talks about why she made the switch to tri after the swimming Olympic Trials (because she loves it), why she prefers the Ironman distance even though it doesn’t benefit swimmers, and how it took her nearly eight years of racing before she got to break a finish line tape. Plus, she gets real about the ups and downs right now during COVID-19 and staying motivated—and what she still has to work on to get faster.

And, first, we chat with age-group athlete, Guy Kornblum about the Ironman VR races—he’s done eight—and what his tips are for getting the most out of your virtual racing. Here’s our guide to the Ironman VR Championship races.

One note: This episode was recorded before Ironman announced the cancellation of Kona and the 70.3 World Championships.

