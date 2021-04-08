The Triathlete Hour Podcast: Laura Siddall Won’t Die Wondering

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

Welcome back to the Triathlete Hour. Hopefully, you enjoyed our re-airing of old episodes for the end of Women’s History Month and hopefully you also found the beginner’s episode from our training & gear podcast, Fitter & Faster, useful.

Today we’re back with another one of our favorite female athletes, our very own Laura Siddall.

Usually you hear Laura analyzing the latest tri news from around the world as part of her segment Sid Talks, but today we talk to Sid about Sid. How she quit a corporate engineering job in her 30s to chase the pro triathlon dream, moved across the world to the U.S. with a bike and suitcase, and has won five iron-distance races since then. Plus, what it’s like to live the nomad life, how she’s coping with one injury and setback after another, and why the British women have gotten so good. Read our story on Beth Potter’s world 5K record.