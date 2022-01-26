The Triathlete Hour Podcast: Kristian Blummenfelt’s Schedule is Packed

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

This week’s episode is one we’ve all been waiting for: What is Kristian Blummenfelt’s plan for next year??

The Olympic champ and Ironman world record holder talks to us from the south of Spain, where he’s doing a training camp, about how he’s going to do five Ironmans next year, how he thinks he can win both Ironman world championships in 2022, and how it’s really not as crazy as it sounds.

Plus, of course, how did Norway become such a triathlon hotspot anyway?

We promise if Kristian wasn’t your favorite athlete before, he will be after this.

And first Laura Siddall & I have a quick chat about how many Ironmans in a year we could pull off and if the sport’s being redefined in real time.

