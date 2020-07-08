The Triathlete Hour Podcast: Katie Zaferes Tries To Get Better Every Day

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

This week, we talk with Olympian, World Champion, and our current cover model, Katie Zaferes. Katie is featured on the front of our July/August magazine issue — which you can get on newsstands now. You can also become an Active Pass member to get a magazine subscription, exclusive content, partner discounts, training plans, two books, and more.

Katie was supposed to be on her way to the Olympics right now, but she talks to us about how she’s adjusting and adapting this year, and how she’s found some silver linings. She has advice for spending 24 hours/day with your significant other and training partner — and she tells us the story of how she was engaged to someone else when she met her husband (!).

Although she was a runner in college and a swimmer growing up, Katie took a leap into triathlon when she was invited to the US Olympic Training Center post-college. She had to overcome her fear of technical pack riding and work to get better every day—and it’s paid off.

You can read more about how she and the other Olympians and Paralympians are using this extra year.