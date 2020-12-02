The Triathlete Hour Podcast: Jodie Stimpson Bounces Back—Again and Again

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

British ITU star Jodie Stimpson just missed out on being named to the Olympic team THREE TIMES. But she doesn’t let that get her down. She just loves triathlon and loves to train.

All she ever wanted to be was an athlete. She talks to us about how she’s changed her goals over the years, how she keeps at it and stays motivated, and how she got through this tough year. Her dad, who was her biggest supporter, passed away at the beginning of 2020 and it’s been hard. She talks to us about how she’s gotten through it all—and what she’s looking forward to in the future and why she thinks in some ways she’s just getting started.

And she explains the difference between a Brummie and a Yum Yum.

Plus, Laura Siddall joins us for a new segment, where she’ll give us the breakdown on what’s happening in the tri world each week. This week, she gives us the full breakdown from on-the-ground in Daytona in advance of the biggest race of the year, the PTO Championships in Daytona, Florida this weekend. We’ll have more info on how to watch and who to watch, stay tuned!