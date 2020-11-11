The Triathlete Hour Podcast: How Rachel Joyce Went From Last in the Pro Field to First

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

On this week’s episode we talk to retired Kona podium finisher Rachel Joyce. Rachel quit her job as a lawyer in the UK to become a pro triathlete—and then did terrible! She struggled and was hurt and came in last or second-to-last. How did she go from that to coming in second in the world?

Rachel shares with us what she changed, what she wish she’d known, and how she eventually finished on the Kona podium three times and won the ITU Long-Course World Championships. Plus, the major difference now that she’s retired: being less tired.

And first, we talk to mental endurance coach Vanessa Foerster about how to deal with all the stress and anxiety in the world right now. She wrote earlier this year about managing the emotions from the pandemic—and coming out stronger from them.

Be kind to yourself, and keep training!