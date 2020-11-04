The Triathlete Hour Podcast: Gwen Jorgensen Doesn’t Listen to the Haters

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

You can also listen to past episodes with Holly Lawrence, Tim O’Donnell, Ben Hoffman, Flora Duffy, and Sarah True.

The Olympic gold medalist Gwen Jorgensen talks to us this week about why she left triathlon behind to pursue a running career—and why she doesn’t listen to the online forums telling her she can’t do it. She believes in herself.

Gwen was a swimmer growing up and left swimming to pursue running—and left running (and her accounting job) to pursue triathlon after a whole lot of convincing from other people. She then found herself at the Olympics 18 months later. She tells us what it took to win gold, how her now-husband went all-in on supporting her for that goal, and why she left it all to go after a marathon medal.

She’s now trying to make the Olympics in the 5K or 10K and has been training with the Bowerman Track Club. We get some details about what that’s been life, how she came back from surgery last year, what her plans are post-Tokyo, and why she’s gotten more involved with social justice issues. Will we see her come back to triathlon?

Photo: Delly Carr/ITU