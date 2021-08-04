The Triathlete Hour Podcast: From the Ground in Japan

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

You can also listen to past episodes with Holly Lawrence, Tim O’Donnell, Ben Hoffman, Flora Duffy, and Sarah True.

For our last Olympics show we’re talking to our reporting team on the ground in Japan: Brett Larner and Mika Tokairin are a husband & wife reporting duo who cover running and triathlon—and race themselves.

They’ve been doing some interesting work in English and Japanese during these Games, so they can give us the on-the-ground scoop here on how it’s going on Japan, what the crowds and reception in Tokyo are like, and how the triathlon races went down in person. Plus, we talk some about why running is so popular in Japan and what we can learn from making it a spectator sport, and how triathlon has grown over the years there. There were some audio issues, but stick with us, the insight they have is worth it.

You can also check out all their stories from the Tokyo Olympics here:

And first, Laura Siddall and I answer the two big questions coming out of the Olympics: Was mixed relay’s debut a success; Can Kristian Blummenfelt win the Olympics and Kona in the same year?