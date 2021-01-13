The Triathlete Hour Podcast: Former USAT President Barry Siff Reflects On The Life Of Triathlon

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

This week, we talk to former USA Triathlon board president and World Triathlon board member Barry Siff. Barry tells us all about how he first got into triathlon in the 80s in Omaha, how he left a job as a top exec in the food industry to start a multisport company, and how he found adventure racing—and some of his craziest hallucinations during multi-day races.

Barry has been in the sport for a long time, and he has a lot of insight about it what triathlon gets right and what it gets wrong. While he’s waiting for inspiration for his next adventure, he’s also been writing columns for us.

And Laura Siddall joins us again for Sid Talks. She’ll be giving us the fun breakdown and the gossip from around the world of tri every week. This episode, we talk about this time of year when sponsorship contracts all come up, what companies are looking for from pro athletes, and what fans want to see from their pros. Plus, what we think are the off-season trends:

We mention Renee Kiley’s story, which you can read here.