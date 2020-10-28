The Triathlete Hour Podcast: Emma-Kate Lidbury’s Dreams Changed + COVID Protocols & $1 Million at Daytona Champs

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

This week, we’ve got a bunch of short fun things for you. First, our senior digital editor Liz Hichens give us the lowdown on the new Ironman COVID-19 protocols. Liz lays out what the rules and processes were at Arizona 70.3—the first Ironman brand event in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic—and she tells us how it went and what athletes can expect at races in the near future (including the upcoming Ironman Arizona). For more insight and photos of the race set-up, read our story on Arizona 70.3.

Then, our writer Brad Culp gives us his predictions and preview of the biggest race of the year, the PTO Championships in Daytona in December. The top 50 men and top 50 women in the world (plus 16 additional invites)will race for $1 million across a unique distance. It’s one of the first times we’ll see the top short-course and long-course stars battle it out together. Read his full preview here.

And then we talk with our managing editor and six-time 70.3 champion, Emma-Kate Lidbury, about how she went from dreaming about working for a big newspaper in the UK to dreaming about being a pro triathlete. Emma-Kate first found triathlon when she was assigned to cover a race for the newspaper she worked at—and she never looked back. She tells us about quitting her job, moving to the US, going all in, and how she was supposed to move in with a homestay for three weeks and ended up staying for three years.

Plus, what she wished she had known when she started and her craziest race stories.

