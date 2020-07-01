The Triathlete Hour Podcast: Ellie Salthouse Enjoys The Journey

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

In this week’s episode we talk with Australian 70.3 powerhouse Ellie Salthouse about her long journey to success and how she’s learned a happy athlete is a fast athlete.

Ellie started out in triathlon as an elite junior, but briefly retired at the age of 20—with hopes of becoming a body builder. That was short-lived, though, and she soon returned to the sport with a new outlook. Although the goal of making the Olympics didn’t work out, now she’s become a dominant force on the 70.3 circuit and is determined to win the 70.3 world championships—whenever there is a world championships again.

Plus, we chat briefly with Triathlete managing editor Emma-Kate Lidbury about returning to swimming right now after a long break, what concerns athletes have about getting back in the water, and how you can get your questions answered from open water guru Gerry Rodrigues. Here’s the three-week guide to getting back to swimming that she mentions.

