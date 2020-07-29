The Triathlete Hour Podcast: Craig Alexander Just Loves Triathlon

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

This week on The Triathlete Hour we talk to the legendary Craig Alexander — 5x World Champ, 3x Kona winner. At 47, Crowie doesn’t consider himself retired. (In fact, last year he was still winning the occasional 70.3.) But he’s doing it just for fun now and for the love of the sport.

The Australian champ talks to us about the changes he made in his training as he got older, what he learned over the years, and if all the technological changes in the sport are good or not. His main bit of advice: Sometimes you just have to batten down the hatches and ride out the storm.

And first, we give you a very quick sneak peek at our new gear podcast. The first episode: all about carbon wheels!