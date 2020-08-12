The Triathlete Hour Podcast: Cody Beals Practices Radical Transparency

New podcast episodes, with interviews and news, drop on Wednesdays. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss anything: iTunes | Stitcher | Soundcloud | Spotify | iHeartRadio

Canadian pro Cody Beals is known for his open-ness and honesty—and he doesn’t hold back here. He talks to us about dealing with pressure after his break-out 2018 season where he won his debut pro Ironman and what specific mistakes he made in Kona last year. He’s also very open about his struggles with disordered eating, mental health, and coming out five years ago.

Besides being the Ironman Mont Tremblant course record holder, Cody is best known for his public budgets and training logs. He shares exactly how much he makes (and isn’t making this year) and how he won IM MT on 17 hours/week — and how he goes to bed at midnight!

With all that honesty, we thought it’d be be great to also get the other perspective from an endurance sports agent. Chris Douglas from Presidio Sports Management breaks down what makes a good contract, what bad clauses athletes should watch out for, and what the financial future of the sport looks like.